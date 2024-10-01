Titans Coach Making Questionable QB Decision
Tennessee Titans quarterback Will Levis has the bye week to heal up the injured shoulder he sustained in Week 4's 31-12 win over the Miami Dolphins.
Regardless of his health, Titans head coach Brian Callahan should have an easy decision on his hands after veteran quarterback Mason Rudolph came off the bench and guided Tennessee to its first win of the season following Levis' exit in the first quarter.
However, Callahan said after the win over Miami that Levis, the NFL's leader in turnovers (nine) so far this season, is "100 percent" still Tennessee's starter when healthy.
"100 percent. When Will is healthy, he's our quarterback," Callahan said after the game. "It was not a decision based on anything other than his health and protecting him, particularly with the bye week and a shoulder that didn't feel great. I didn't want to put him back out there, and I knew I was going to run the ball quite a bit, but he's our starter when he's healthy and we're ready to roll with him."
Rudolph, a seven-year veteran, didn't necessarily dazzle with big-time plays against Miami, but helped steady the offense in a way that Levis hasn't amid what was an 0-3 start headed into Week 4.
Rudolph finished 9 of 17 passing for just 85 yards but brought a calming presence to the offense and, most importantly, didn't turn the ball over. Meanwhile, Levis tossed another head-scratching interception on the first drive of the game. His threw a pass right into the waiting arms of
The Titans headed into halftime with a 9-3 lead thanks in large part to Rudolph, who found receiver Tyler Boyd for a 27-yard completion in the middle of the field before sprinting up to the line and spiking the ball with one second left in the half. The poise by Rudolph to complete that operation successfully allowed the Titans to set up Nick Folk for a 47-yard field goal to end the second quarter.
The play won't exactly make the highlight reels, but it was a key moment that showed why he deserves a shot at starting over Levis after the Titans return from the bye week.
The Titans will host the Indianapolis Colts in Week 6.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!