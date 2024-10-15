Titans HC Brian Callahan Reacts to Calvin Ridley's Rant
Following the Tennessee Titans' loss to the Indianapolis Colts this past Sunday, frustration boiled over for wide receiver Calvin Ridley, who went on a rant about not getting the ball enough during a postgame locker room interview.
"I need some in the beginning of the f***ing game too. S**t is getting crazy for me," Ridley said about only getting second half looks.
Well, Titans head coach Brian Callahan reacted to Ridley's remarks, and he actually loved the fire from his star pass-catcher.
"It wasn't for lack of intent. That much I can tell you," Callahan said of Ridley not getting enough targets early in the game, via Turron Davenport of ESPN. " ... I don't mind it. I know Calvin wants to win. That's all he really wants. He wants to help us win. I love his passion, love his drive to want to help the team and do the right things."
Callahan added that Tennessee needs to find a way to get Ridley more involved in the offense throughout the game.
Ridley was targeted eight times against the Colts, but didn't record a single catch. On the season overall, he has logged just nine grabs for 141 yards and a touchdown.
The Titans signed Ridley to a four-year, $92 million contract during the offseason, but he is obviously not living up to expectations thus far.
Of course, that has a lot to do with Tennessee's quarterback play, as Will Levis has been subpar through the Titans' first five games. Plus, the offensive line has been a disaster, as well.
Ridley spent the 2023 campaign with the Jacksonville Jaguars and hauled in 76 receptions for 1,016 yards and eight scores, so he is certainly used to being more productive.
The 29-year-old spent the first five years of his career with the Atlanta Falcons, with his best season coming in 2020 when he caught 90 passes for 1,374 yards and nine touchdowns.
Tennessee is just 1-4 on the year.
