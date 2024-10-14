Titans Urged to Poach DT from AFC South Rival
After falling to the Indianapolis Colts by a final score of 20-17 in Week 6, the Tennessee Titans are now just 1-4 to begin the 2024 NFL season.
Coming into the year, the Titans were hoping to prove the national media wrong. They felt that they could end up being a playoff contender in the AFC. That simply has not been the case.
Will Levis has has struggled and the offense has completely underwhelmed. The defense hasn't been bad, but it hasn't been able to win Tennessee games.
Heading into Week 7, the Titans are being urged to add an intriguing defensive tackle off of the Houston Texans' practice squad. That defensive tackle is Tommy Togiai.
"The Titans are too far away from competing to make any sweeping trades. Yet, they need to remain competitive through this part of the season and are dealing with a shallow rotation of interior defenders. With Keondre Coburn out, they just don't have many people who can play on the inside. Tommy Togiai is available to be poached from the Houston Texans practice squad. He got some run with the Cleveland Browns in 2021 and 2022 and is only 25 years old."
As they mentioned, Togiai started his career with the Cleveland Browns. He ended up playing in 18 games during the 2021 and 2022 seasons, racking up 29 total tackles, a sack, a fumble recovery, and two defended passes.
Togiai is still young enough to be a potential long-term piece if things work out for him with Tennessee. He could very well be a steal at this point for the Titans' defense.
More than likely, Tennessee is going to end up missing the playoffs. They still have a chance to right the ship and get back on track, but there are a lot of things that need to be fixed and improved.
That being said, the Titans should be actively looking to improve their roster. Even if those improvements don't need to contention this season, they need to do everything in their power to find more talent for the future.
Bringing in a piece like Togiai could be a nice step in that direction. He's at least worth a look.
