Titans HC Reacts to New Coaching Hire
The Tennessee Titans made a major addition to their coaching staff in the early parts of this offseason by hiring former Dallas Cowboys special teams coordinator John Fassel for the same position.
Last season, Tennessee struggled significantly with their special teams unit. As a result, Callahan and the Titans brass acted quickly to start their offseason by mending that hole with one of the better coordinators on that side of the ball in the business.
Callahan recently sounded off on the Titans' decision to hire Fassel, where the second-year head coach didn't hold back any excitement on the addition.
"He is one of the best in the business at his job," Callahan said. "Any time you get a chance to add someone of that caliber and improve a phase of your game like that, it is incredible. He's a guy who is not available very often, and he happened to be available at the right time, and we made a move to get him, and he thought this was a great fit for him. So, I am really excited about that – that's a team-changing style there. He's unbelievable, and his reputation is impeccable – players love playing for him, and he has such energy. Shoot, I am excited to be in his meetings."
Fassel had spent the last decade as the Cowboys' special teams coordinator from 2020 to 2024. Before that, he had an extensive tenure with the then-St. Louis Rams in the same position from 2012 to 2019, even landing a stint as their interim head coach in 2016.
Fassel was also the special teams coordinator for the then-Oakland Raiders from 2008 to 2011. So, it's safe to say the Titans added someone with long-spanning experience in the NFL and a coach who can provide much-needed stability to Tennessee.
That experience Fassel provides should be a welcomed addition to the staff for Callahan in his second season with the team, and hopefully help the Titans lift off the floor of the league standings with their 3-14 record suffered from 2024.
