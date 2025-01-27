Titans Linked to Browns Star RB
The Tennessee Titans are expected to make some noise in the offseason as they attempt to bounce back from a 3-14 campaign this year.
New general manager Mike Borgonzi wants to build the team through the draft, but the Titans should also be a player in free agency.
Bleacher Report writer Kristopher Knox lists the Titans as a "team to watch" for Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb.
"Another year removed from the knee injury, Chubb could return to being the game-changing back he was before it—and the Browns probably offer the best opportunity to rediscover his Pro Bowl form. After firing offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey, Cleveland appears poised to return to Kevin Stefanski's zone-running, play-action-based offense, which complemented Chubb well in the past," Knox writes.
"Other teams should be interested, though. ... The Tennessee Titans may want more backfield talent next to Tony Pollard and Tyjae Spears to help support a young quarterback—which Tennessee will, presumably, draft No. 1 overall," he continued.
Chubb played in just eight games for the Browns this season after recovering from a torn ACL he suffered back in September 2023. He managed to run for 332 yards and three touchdowns for the Browns during the season, proving that he still has a little bit of juice in the tank.
Should Chubb come to the Titans, he wouldn't have to be the lead back like he has been with the Browns. Chubb would arrive and become a complementary player to Tony Pollard, who has run for over 1,000 yards in each of the last three seasons, and Tyjae Spears, who is entering his third season in the NFL.
The Titans don't exactly need someone of Chubb's caliber in the backfield, but it would certainly help out the depth for the offense.
