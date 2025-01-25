Titans' Brian Callahan Reveals First Impression of Shedeur Sanders
The Tennessee Titans got a first look at one of the 2025 draft's top prospects on Friday following their meeting at the Shrine Bowl with quarterback Shedeur Sanders, one of the biggest names in this year's class and a prime candidate for the number-one selection come April.
During the Shrine Bowl, teams around the league come in with various staff members to get an opportunity to see a collection of the prospect pool for that offseason-- a group that happened to include a projected top-10 pick in Sanders. With that, the Titans traveled to meet with the 22-year-old for a first impression.
One of the Titans' staffers to have met with Sanders on Friday was head coach Brian Callahan, who had nothing but positive reviews to dish toward the Colorado quarterback:
"You can tell he's been raised right," Callahan said describing Sanders. "He's mature. He has a really poised way about him, and he seems like a really good kid. I enjoyed talking to him. And, you could tell he's a guy who has been in the spotlight. He knows how to handle himself, he's been paid money, so he has a financial perspective. It was a really good first impression."
Of course, it's extremely early in the process-- but those are all some strong comments coming from the Titans head coach who will have a big voice in whatever direction Tennessee goes.
Sanders finished his season in Colorado posting 4,134 passing yards, 37 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions on a 74.4% completion rate.
If the Titans do end up going in the direction of quarterback, the selection will likely turn to a decision between Sanders and Miami's Cam Ward-- who also has some considerable upside to land in the top spot. Callahan has yet to meet with Ward throughout the early motions of the scouting process, but the expectation would be that both will remain neck-and-neck in the race to landing in that top spot.
For now though, perhaps Sanders has a slight early edge over his Miami counterpart.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!