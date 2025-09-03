Titans HC Breaks Down Broncos Offense
The Tennessee Titans are preparing to face one of their toughest opponents of the entire season in week one when they travel to Denver to face Sean Payton and the Broncos. All the talk has been about the Broncos' defense, which is expected to be one of the best in the league, but their offense is supposed to be pretty solid, too, in year two under Bo Nix.
On Monday, Titans Head Coach Brian Callahan met with the media to discuss their week one matchup, and he dove into the challenges the Broncos offense will present.
"Bo Nix's growth over the course of the season is obviously what led to a lot of their success. He's grown every week, and has another offseason in the same system with Coach Payton, who's obviously one of the premier coaches and play callers in this league."
Many were shocked when the Broncos selected former Auburn and Oregon QB Bo Nix 12th overall in the 2024 NFL Draft, but it seemed like a perfect fit with Sean Payton. In year one, there weren't a ton of expectations for Nix, but he lit the NFL on fire, throwing for 3,775 yards and 29 touchdowns while rushing for 430 yards and four scores. He had a terrific rookie season, and now he's heading into year two and should get even better.
"Offensively, it starts up front for them," Callahan continued. "They've got a good offensive line. They've got two veteran backs, one veteran one and a young one who both can carry the rock."
The Broncos' offense was fairly one-dimensional last season. They didn't have a back who could carry a heavy load and take pressure off Nix's shoulders. Now they do. They signed J.K. Dobbins, an experienced veteran, but he does have some injury concerns. They also drafted RJ Harvey, who should be really good out of UCF.
You also can't talk about this Broncos offense without bringing up the receiving core. Courtland Sutton enters year eight now and has high expectations as Denver's WR1. They also have Marvin Mims, who really came along as an explosive, downfield threat at the end of last year. On top of that, the Broncos drafted Nix's favorite target at Oregon, Troy Franklin, last year, and it seems like he's ready to be a starting receiver in 2025.
This is a dangerous team. The Broncos have an elite defense, but their offense should also be very good. The Titans will have their hands full in week one, but if Cam Ward plays well, they could pull off a shocker.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!