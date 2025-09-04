Three Titans Depth Chart Takeaways
The Tennessee Titans released their first unofficial depth chart on Tuesday afternoon in preparation for their week one showdown against the Denver Broncos. There weren't too many surprises, but there's a lot to take away from it.
Here are my three takeaways from the Titans' unofficial depth chart.
Chimere Dike wins the return battle
Before the Titans trimmed their roster down to 53 players, many assumed James Proche would be the Titans' returner. He's a veteran player who's handled return duties for most of his career, so it was pretty surprising when he was cut.
Once Proche was let go, the assumption was that rookie receiver Chimere Dike would take over both punt and kick return duties, and that appears to be the case. Dike was listed as the Titans' kick off and punt returner on their first unofficial depth chart, and with his 4.34 speed, it's easy to see why. Dike should get some solid playing time at receiver, but it appears his main contribution as a rookie will be in the return game.
The depth chart also revealed that Tyler Lockett will be the backup punt returner, while Bryce Oliver will be the backup kick returner with Julius Chestnut as the third stringer.
Elic Ayomanor listed as a starter
Another rookie receiver who's made an impression on the coaching staff is Elic Ayomanor, one of the Titans' three fourth round picks. While Dike is listed as the starting returner, Ayomanor cracked the starting lineup as the third receiver alongside Tyler Lockett and Calvin Ridley.
Ayomanor, who caught five balls for 72 yards in the preseason, beat out Van Jefferson, Bryce Oliver and Chimere Dike for the final starting spot. This depth chart is unofficial, so things can change, but it's a very positive sign for the rookie.
Gunnar Helm TE2 despite strong preseason
Arguably nobody on the Titans' roster had a stronger preseason than Gunnar Helm. The Titans' fourth round pick caught five passes for 64 yards and made a contested catch in the end zone for his first career touchdown. Brian Callahan also raved about his improvement as a blocker, so it felt like he might be able to surpass Chig Okonkwo for the starting spot.
That didn't happen, but it doesn't mean we won't see a lot of Helm during the season. He's worked hard and impressed the coaching staff, so while Okonkwo may be the starter, Helm should be on the field quite a bit in week one.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!