Titans QB Will Levis 'Long Shot' vs. Lions
Tennessee Titans quarterback Will Levis has had a very disappointing second NFL season so far. After starting the season off slow on the field, he is now dealing with injury issues and missed last week's game.
According to a report from ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler, Levis is considered a "long shot" to play on Sunday against the Detroit Lions. It is much more likely that he will make his return to the field in Week 9.
Following Levis' slow start to the season, there have been many fans who have been vocal about wanting the team to replace him. Plenty of media members have also been very public with their Levis criticism.
That being said, the Titans have a very difficult decision ahead of them. Do they think Levis is truly the franchise guy after what they have seen this season?
If he doesn't turn it up and turn things around throughout the rest of the season, can they truthfully believe that he's the guy?
During the 2024 NFL season thus far, Levis has played in five games. One of those games was an outing he left way early in due to the shoulder injury he is now dealing with.
Levis has completed 66.4 percent of his pass attempts for 699 yards, five touchdowns, and seven interceptions. He has also picked up 106 yards on the ground.
While he hasn't been horrible, the turnovers have been a major concern. He also just simply hasn't put up big numbers. They aren't bad, but they aren't big and eye-opening.
This week against the Lions, Tennessee will be giving another start to quarterback Mason Rudolph is Levis is unable to play. Last week, he completed 25 of his 40 pass attempts for 215 yards, a touchdown, and an interception. In order to beat Detroit, they're going to need a better game than that from him.
Hopefully, Levis is able to take one more week off and then get back on the field. When he returns, the hope is that he will start looking the part of a franchise quarterback again.
