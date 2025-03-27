Titans HC Sounds Off on First-Overall Pick
In the lead-up to this year's NFL draft, the Tennessee Titans have remained relatively quiet when it comes to their plans for how to approach their number-one pick in next month's festivities.
There have been a few lingering rumors of note crossing headlines, potentially hinting at which direction the Titans could go come late April, but nothing has truly been cemented for what lies ahead at the top of the board. It's a bit of a different path than we've seen for teams at number-one in past drafts, but deservingly so for such an interesting class on tap.
However, it's not to say Tennessee isn't doing extensive work behind the scenes to file down their choice for the best selection possible.
Titans head coach Brian Callahan spoke about the current process surrounding his team's top selection, noting that there's still a ton of work to do on the premier guys in the class before coming to a finalized decision.
"There's still plenty of stuff that we have to work through," Callahan said. "We'll still do our due diligence on all the players. We'll do the same thing with Shedeur. He has a Pro Day, we'll have a private with him. Same thing with Travis Hunter. Abdul has the foot injury, so that changes a little bit of what he is going to do. Obviously, he might not work out as much."
While the current favorite for the top slot, Miami quarterback Cam Ward, has already established a bit of familiarity with the Titans brass with his Pro Day in the books and additional reported meetings to pair with, he might not be a shoo-in at number-one.
Other candidates like Travis Hunter and Abdul Carter, and even Shedeur Sanders present their respective appeals, so Callahan and the Titans are simply doing their due diligence as any team should at the top of the draft.
"We'll check all the boxes on all the guys we are sort of in range of and then you make your rankings, and at some point, you have to make the ultimate decision," Callahan continued. "And there's still a lot of things that go into that, especially when you are talking about if and when there are some trade conversations, what that looks like. That's why it is so hard to just say you are locked into one spot because there are so many things that can happen."
With many weeks to go until the draft events transpire and further scouting developments get uncovered, the Titans don't need to be in a rush to get their ducks in a row. Instead, Tennessee is seemingly taking its time with the process, leaving every opportunity on the table while organizing each goal for not just round one, but up and down the board come the end of next month.
The 2025 NFL Draft will get off and running on Thursday, April 24th in Green Bay, WI.
