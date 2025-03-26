Report: Titans Could Make Historic NFL Draft Trade
The Tennessee Titans are sure to get inundated with phone calls concerning the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft over the next month, and based on the speculation that the Titans seem to be waffling on which player to choose, they may very well trade the selection.
But could Tennessee actually make a deal that has never been done in the history of the NFL?
ESPN's Adam Schefter seems to think so, reporting that he expects the Cleveland Browns to try and trade up from No. 2 overall, something no team has ever done before.
"Well you also heard the Titans GM Mike Borgonzi say that he's open to anything. And so he's going to be listening to phone calls," Schefter said on NFL Live. "... I expect the Cleveland Browns and the New York Giants both to make calls and let's see if there's a team that can come up with an offer that the Titans can't pass up. Yes, the Titans absolutely do like Cam Ward. Yes, they're ready to take him. But these teams have one month to change Tennessee's mind and make an offer compelling enough to move Tennessee, which has a ton of holes on its roster, off the No. 1 pick."
The Titans are in desperate need of a quarterback, but so are the Browns. But would Cleveland be desperate enough to surrender substantial assets to move up one spot to take Ward instead of Shedeur Sanders? Evidently, Schefter feels it's possible.
Ward is widely viewed as the best signal-caller in this year's draft class, and perhaps the gap between him and Sanders is bigger than most initially thought.
But here's the thing: some view Sanders as a Pro Bowl-caliber talent, so if the Titans can land a franchise quarterback in Sanders while also collecting a bunch of other assets to fill out the roster, it's something they will absolutely have to consider.
The next several weeks are going to be wild.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!