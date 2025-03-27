ESPN Reveals Best Part of Titans Offseason
If there was one major theme of where the Tennessee Titans have focused their offseason efforts and improvements, that would likely land on the offensive line.
Thanks to a collection of additions on both the starting unit and on the reserves, the Titans now enter this season with a much better outlook with more confidence and skill in the trenches. And while some of those did come at a premium price, notably Dan Moore's four-year $84 million deal, it makes for a much more secure and stable operation offensively after a brutal season on that end of the field.
As a result, the Titans have managed to land a bit of considerable praise to come their way with the new acquisitions in place up-front. Most recently, ESPN analyst Ben Solak noted Tennessee's work on the offensive line as his favorite part of their offseason so far.
"I love: How serious the Titans are about their offensive line," Solak said. "They signed Moore to ensure JC Latham gets to play his natural position on the right side, while Zeitler will serve as a stopgap option at right guard... Four of the five projected starters will have been acquired in the past two offseasons, which tells me the face-lift is complete and quality offensive line play should be the expectation moving forward. A good offensive line is a floor-raiser for any quarterback -- Will Levis, a veteran or a rookie selected with the No. 1 overall pick."
Following the year Tennessee put together in terms of protection last year, it was undoubtedly a top priority for the Titans to right the ship there, especially if taking a quarterback at number one was the plan to go with in the draft.
And that they did. Kevin Zeitler, while set to be a short-term plug on the interior, can provide much better production in pass protection as one of the best graded guards in doing so last season. Moore at 26 offers room for growth as this team's blindside protector for the foreseeable future, and other depth pieces like Blake Hance, Corey Levin, and re-signing Andrew Rupcich just sweeten the pot.
The ceiling of this Titans offense in 2025 remains to be seen, and probably remains unknown until their draft shakes out later this April, as the quarterback situation is still a huge one to monitor.
Yet, the new elements on this offensive line added this offseason could inevitably be a major assist in helping to steer this rebuilding Tennessee group in the right direction.
