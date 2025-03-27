Titans Make Uniform Changes For 2025
The Tennessee Titans are looking to make a massive change with their look ahead of the 2025 season.
Instead of wearing white at home like they have in the past, team insider Jim Wyatt is reporting that the Titans will change their primary color to blue.
"We're talking to fans and we're listening, and there's a clear appetite to have the Titans, their team, represented on the field in this noticeable color that has been with this team from 1960 in Houston, into Memphis, at Vanderbilt and as we've played at Nissan Stadium," Titans President and CEO Burke Nihill said.
"We're going to emphasize that this year and change to Titans blue as the primary color. As we sit here today, the plan is to wear Titans blue at every one of our home games this year."
Nihill cites that the organization has listened to the fans, who love the blue uniforms.
"Our fans, our players, they love it," Nihill said. "The Titans blue has always been a part of this organization, and there is something that is uniquely this organization when that color is the dominant color.
"You see it, and you know the team that is being represented – it's the Titans."
With the Titans blue taking over, the franchise will no longer pay homage to the Houston Oilers. The team had worn their Oilers throwbacks for one game at home against the Houston Texans in each of the past two seasons.
The move to blue full-time showcases a desire to look towards the future and build an identity that the team can be proud of. After not winning any Super Bowls up until this point, maybe this switch could lead to some different fortunes for the franchise moving forward.
