Titans Bring Back ILB
The Tennessee Titans are bringing back a familiar face to the practice squad just one day after parting ways with him.
Per Titans reporter Jim Wyatt, Tennesee signed linebacker Luke Gifford to the practice squad Thursday. The team waived him on Wednesday but clearly knew that this wasn't goodbye just yet.
Gifford, who went undrafted in 2019, played the first four years of his career with the Dallas Cowboys and became a steady presence on special teams, appearing in 46 regular-season games with Dallas.
He then signed with Tennessee as an unrestricted free agent last offseason before playing in 11 games (one start) during the 2023 campaign. Last season, he continued to maintain a role on special teams and was credited with six stops in that phase of the game for the Titans.
In 57 career regular-season appearances, Gifford has tallied 46 total tackles (29 solo) and one forced fumble. He also played in three total playoff games for the Cowboys across the 2021 and '22 seasons.
During his NFL career, Gifford has logged 1,213 snaps on special teams, which included 259 with the Titans last season. This number is eye-opening when comparing it to his action on defense, where he's played just 82 career snaps (eight with Tennessee last season).
Gifford's football career has been impressive considering his undrafted status and the slow start he had in college at Nebraska. During his first two years with the Cornhuskers, Gifford had just seven total tackles and no sacks, but turned things up a notch during his junior and senior seasons. In 2017 and 2018, he posted 101 tackles (55 solo), seven sacks, one forced fumble, three pass breakups and one interception.
His time on Tennessee's active roster has come to an end for now, but don't be surprised if the Titans call him up at some point during the regular season.
