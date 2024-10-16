Titans Face Brutal Test in Bills Game
The Tennessee Titans are getting ready for their next game as they look to travel to western New York to take on the Buffalo Bills.
While most of the Titans opponents through the first six weeks of the season have been beatable, the team is about to face a stretch of playoff contenders, beginning this week with the Bills.
Coach Brian Callahan says that the team cannot make excuses as they look to find ways to win.
"There's no reprieve," Callahan said via team reporter Jim Wyatt. "You have to come back to work, and you have to find ways to get better. … Guys understand, we're close. We're not far from being a team capable of winning these games that we've lost. There's a lot of positive things … but when you're 1-4, the negative gets highlighted, as it should. But there's still a lot of good things going on."
The Bills are coming off of a big win on Monday Night Football against the New York Jets, which gave them a two-game lead at the top of the AFC East standings. They also got a little better yesterday by trading for star wide receiver Amari Cooper from the Cleveland Browns, giving quarterback Josh Allen another weapon to work with in the offense.
The Bills are one of the tougher opponents on the Titans' schedule, which gives them the perfect opportunity to play spoiler. While the Titans are 1-4, only one of their losses has been by more than one score. They have shown an ability to remain competitive, and they will have to do just that if they want to pull out a win against the Bills in Week 7 to get this thing back in the right direction.
