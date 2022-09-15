Skip to main content
Thursday Injury Report: Three Don't Practice

Dontrell Hilliard, Kyle Philips and Kristian Fulton had big performances against the New York Giants but came out of that game ailing.

NASHVILLE – Dontrell Hilliard, Kyle Philips and Kristian Fulton were among those who did some heavy lifting in Sunday’s season-opening loss to the New York Giants.

And they all paid for it.

None of the three practiced Thursday, according to the week’s first official injury report for the Tennessee Titans’ Week 2 game at Buffalo.

Hilliard, a running back, scored the Titans’ only two touchdowns (both on pass plays) in the 21-20 defeat against the New York Giants. He was unavailable during the latter stages of that contest, though, with a hamstring injury that remains an issue.

Philips (pictured), a rookie wide receiver, was Tennessee’s leading receiver with six catches for 66 yards. Half of his receptions came on the final drive that led to kicker Randy Bullock’s missed field goal as time expired. Philips has a shoulder issue.

Fulton, a cornerback, was one of the Titans’ leading tacklers with six stops (second among all players in the secondary). He also forced a fumble. Like Hilliard, he has a hamstring injury.

Five other Titans players were limited on Thursday.

The complete Titans-Bills injury report for Thursday:

TENNESSEE

Did not practice: CB Kristian Fulton (hamstring), RB Dontrell Hilliard (hamstring) and wide receiver Kyle Philips (shoulder). Limited participation: OLB Ola Adeniyi (neck), C Ben Jones (not injury related), OL Jamarco Jones (elbow), T Taylor Lewan (knee) and OL Dillon Radunz (neck). Full participation: DB Lonnie Johnson Jr. (groin).

BUFFALO

Did not practice: CB Dane Jackson (knee), DT Ed Oliver (ankle) and DT Tim Settle (calf). Limited participation: none. Full participation: OL Tommy Doyle (foot) and TE Quintin Morris (hamstring). 

