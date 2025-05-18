Titans Can Build Chip on Their Shoulder
The Tennessee Titans have been a bit slighted by the NFL after not being included in any primetime affairs throughout the season.
The Titans are just one of two teams without a primetime appearance or standalone game this season, proving that the league doesn't see them as a big draw for a national audience.
ESPN insider Turron Davenport looked further into the Titans' lack of primetime games.
"This season's schedule is another year of minimal prime-time games, but worse -- as the Titans don't have any games under the lights," Davenport wrote.
"This comes after Tennessee had one prime-time matchup last season, one fewer than 2023 when they faced the Steelers on 'Thursday Night Football' in Week 9 and the Dolphins on 'Monday Night Football' in Week 14. If Ward can work some magic on the field, the Titans could gain a prime-time game later in the season by being flexed to a 'Sunday Night Football' game or to a Saturday game."
The Titans will have to earn the respect of the league if they want to play in primetime, and they have yet to do that, even with No. 1 overall pick Cam Ward offering a ton of intrigue.
“We kind of have this adage that you play your way into primetime,” NFL Vice President of Broadcast Planning and Scheduling Mike North said via CBS Sports writer Jonathan Jones.
“You don’t draft your way into primetime. So the Titans are one of the teams that don’t currently have a national television window assigned. But that’s what things like flexible scheduling are for. And if you look down the stretch for the Titans, they play San Francisco in Week 15, Kansas City in Week 16. They’ve got the same opportunity every other team has to play their way into a national window.”
The Titans can use their lack of primetime games as fuel to help prove themselves against their opponents during the season.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!