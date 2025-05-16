Titans Defense Getting Big Makeover
The Tennessee Titans allowed the second-fewest yards this past season behind the Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles, which should be seen as an accomplishment.
However, that statistic doesn't tell the full story, especially as the Titans were 3-14 on the year, ending up with the worst record in the NFL and the No. 1 overall pick.
The Titans used that pick on quarterback Cam Ward, sparing anyone on the defense to lose their job, but the unit should look very different this season, especially at inside linebacker.
"Defensively, linebacker will be a wide-open competition in Tennessee this summer. Barton might be locked into a starting spot after signing a three-year, $21 million contract this offseason, but the other spot is a big question mark where second-year pros James Williams and Cedric Gray will be competing with [Otis] Reese," Bleacher Report contributor Matt Holder wrote.
Holder projects that edge rusher Dre'Mont Jones, defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons, nose tackle T'Vondre Sweat, edge rusher Arden Key, linebackers Cody Barton and Otis Reese IV, cornerbacks L’Jarius Sneed, Jarvis Brownlee Jr. and Roger McCreary, along with safeties Amani Hooker and Xavier Woods will start for the Titans this season.
That's three new starters this season with Jones, Barton and Woods joining the fray. Barton is easily the biggest difference-maker out of the three new players because he will be wearing the green dot and communicate with defensive coordinator Dennard Wilson.
Barton has been successful in three different schemes in as many years, so learning another new way of thinking shouldn't be too difficult for him.
Linebacker was often a trouble spot for the Titans defense last season, and if they can find a way to turn things around, Tennessee will inch closer out of the rebuild.
