Titans Claim Former Raiders LB
The Tennessee Titans continue to add depth to their defense as the second offseason under head coach Brian Callahan treads on.
Per team reporter Jim Wyatt, the Titans have landed former Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Amari Burney off of waivers. The Titans were first on the waiver wire and clearly see some potential in the former 2023 sixth-round pick.
The Titans released cornerback Garnett Hollis Jr. in a corresponding move.
The addition of Burney came around the same time the Titans announced that they had signed cornerback Amani Oruwariye and defensive tackle Carlos Watkins, who were teammates on the Dallas Cowboys this past season. Tennessee also released veteran defensive lineman Abdullah Anderson.
As for Burney, he appeared in all 17 games for the Raiders in 2024, playing mostly on special teams. During his first two seasons in the NFL, he's played in 24 games (one start) while posting 32 total tackles, one sack and one forced fumble.
In his first two seasons, Burney has taken 460 snaps on special teams and 190 on defense.
Burney will now join a linebacker room that's parted ways with Kenneth Murray Jr., Harold Landry III and Jack Gibbens this offseason.
