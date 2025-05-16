Three Big Titans Schedule Takeaways
The Tennessee Titans have their new 17-game schedule out for the world to see, and they can begin marking their calendars for a big season ahead.
Here's a look at three key observations about the team's schedule going into the season:
Getting Hard Games Out of the Way
The Titans have about as brutal of a six-game stretch to start the season than any team in the league. It could be a positive or a negative because this is how Cam Ward will be introduced to the NFL, and it's a gauntlet to begin the season.
After starting off on the road against the Denver Broncos, they have to face the Los Angeles Rams at home. Once the Titans play the Indianapolis Colts in a potential Week 3 reprieve, they head out on the road for three straight games.
The Titans are one of three teams in the league with three consecutive road games, and the Houston Texans, Arizona Cardinals and Las Vegas Raiders won't be easy opponents.
November in Nashville
The schedule does get a bit easier for the month of November as the Titans don't have to leave home at any point.
After a Week 9 matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers, the Titans will rest on their Week 10 bye.
With a week of rest under their belt, they will face off against the Texans, Seattle Seahawks and Jacksonville Jaguars, all at home.
Smooth Final Stretch
Five of the Titans' final six games come against teams that picked in the top 11 in this year's draft. That could bode well for their chances to win some games by the end of the season.
It could end up being too little, too late for a playoff push, but the Titans could play their best football at the end of the season to give them some momentum going into 2026.
