Will Levis Praises Titans Sleeper WR
The Tennessee Titans' improved receiver room has been one of the hottest topics surrounding the team this offseason due to trade rumors, new additions and the second year with DeAndre Hopkins leading the way.
Titans quarterback Will Levis has some talented weapons to throw to in Hopkins, two-time 1,000-yard wideout Calvin Ridley, veteran Tyler Boyd and former first-round pick Treylon Burks, but took time when meeting with the media Wednesday to point out the continued improvement of Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, who's entering his fifth season in Tennessee.
"You've got to give credit to NWI," Levis said. "Nick's been playing well. He's always been a guy that's on his stuff and other receivers are always looking to him to learn from and to make sure that they're on their stuff because they know Nick's gonna come in prepared every day. He's a guy that doesn't get enough credit around here in this building. [He] deserves a lot of opportunities and he got paid for a reason."
Westbrook-Ikhine has remained consistent in his role since the Titans signed him as an undrafted free agent following the 2020 NFL Draft. He signed a one-year, $2 million deal to remain with Tennessee in March after finishing with 28 catches for 370 yards and three touchdowns last season.
Considering all of the weapons at Levis' disposal, it might be difficult for Westbrook-Ikhine to reach the numbers he had in 2021 when he finished with career-high marks in catches (38), receiving yards (476) and touchdowns (four). But on the flip side, all of the attention on Hopkins and Ridley could open up more opportunities for "NWI," who has earned the right to jump Burks on the depth chart as Tennessee's No. 4 receiver this season.
"He's such a great part of this team and he deserves a lot of looks," Levis said.
