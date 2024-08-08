Will Levis 'Proud' of Titans Star Rookie
Tennessee Titans quarterback Will Levis has had the offseason challenge of facing an improved defense that's added some notable veterans and rising stars.
Luckily for Levis, the red no-contact jersey has allowed him to avoid the full wrath that rookie defensive tackle T'Vondre Sweat is set to unleash on the rest of the league this season, but he's seen up close and personal what he brings to the table on the d-line.
"We know where he's at, he's not hard to miss," Levis said. "He does a great job giving those guys good looks up there and working them. Our guys are getting better in the run game and pass game from holding him up. He's been a good player for us and proud of how he's come out here and handled his rookie season so far."
A second-round pick out of Texas, Sweat proved himself as one of the most physically-dominant players in the country last season. At 6-4, 362 pounds, he bullied opposing offensive lines on his way to winning the Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year and the Outland Trophy, given annually to the best interior lineman in college football.
Last season, he finished with 42 total tackles, two sacks and five passes defended while also catching a two-yard touchdown in the Longhorns' 49-21 win over the Oklahoma State Cowboys in the Big 12 Championship.
Sweat's dominating presence allowed the Texas defense to become one of the best units against the run last season, as the Longhorns surrendered the fourth-fewest rushing yards per game (80.8) in the country while also giving up the 13th-fewest points per game (17.5).
The Titans were average at stopping the run last season, allowing the 13th-fewest rushing yards per game (107.7). Adding Sweat to the mix could take this unit to new heights as soon as this season.
Sweat is expected to make his preseason debut when the Titans host the San Francisco 49ers on Saturday at 6 p.m. CT.
