Titans May Have Scored Craziest TD of NFL Season
The Tennessee Titans are one of the worst offenses in the NFL, but sometimes it's better to be lucky than good.
There aren't too many plays where an interception turns into a touchdown for the offense, but that's exactly what happened to the Titans in the fourth quarter of their Week 5 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals.
After evading a sack, Ward threw a pass that was picked off by Cardinals defensive back Dadrion Taylor-Demerson.
Taylor-Demerson took a few steps but couldn't hold onto the football, so he fumbled it and while a few Cardinals defenders tried to recover it, the ball bounced into the end zone, where wide receiver Tyler Lockett fell on it.
The play resulted in Tennessee's second touchdown of the fourth quarter, giving the team a one-score deficit against Arizona. The discipline the Titans displayed is a sign that Ward's leadership is paying off for the offense.
"I always assert it when I think the time is necessary, but we're not doing our job as a unit," Ward said.
"We're not doing our job and at some point it's got to change. I hope it changes next week. We're going to try to change it next week, but that needs to be the message. We have to change it one play at a time. If it doesn't change, we're just going to keep on getting these same results. We have to win games."
Ward believes the Titans have a strong game plan designed by the coaching staff and this is proof that it can work in its favor.
"I'm watching the film on the sideline," Ward said.
"It's there. It's just whether it's a bad play by me or a bad play by one of the eleven, it's just not clicking when it needs to click. It has to click every drive and it's not doing that yet. The biggest thing is the urgency. I think up front, those guys, they were gritty today. The run game and the pass game, they went against a good defensive line up there. From an offense standpoint, we just have to be consistent. It's four games and we're 0-4. Why? Because we're inconsistent."
