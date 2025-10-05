Titans Rule Seven Out vs. Cardinals
The Tennessee Titans are warming up for their Week 5 matchup in the desert against the Arizona Cardinals.
The team has been bit by the injury bug a lot during the season and it continues as the calendar turns into October. Here's a look at the inactive players against the Cardinals:
OT JC Latham
Latham is sitting for a fourth consecutive week after suffering a hip injury back in the season opener against the Denver Broncos.
Oli Udoh will get another start at right tackle for the Titans. He'll have Kevin Zeitler at right guard next to him, along with Lloyd Cushenberry, Peter Skoronski and Dan Moore Jr.
OL Brant Banks
Banks was claimed off waivers by the Titans this week from the Green Bay Packers, so it isn't a surprise to see him as a healthy scratch for the game.
Banks needs more practice time with the Titans before he can appear in a game for the team.
CB Samuel Womack Jr.
Womack spends his fifth straight game as a healthy scratch. He has yet to play for the Titans after being claimed off waivers by the Titans from the Indianapolis Colts out of training camp.
OT John Ojukwu
Ojukwu is a surprise scratch considering he started the last two games at right tackle. Had Moore been out, Ojukwu likely would have been in, but the team is looking to have more players in other positions.
OL Blake Hance
Hance was out all week for practice due to a shoulder injury. With Hance out, the Titans could see rookie fifth-round pick Jackson Slater have a backup role.
WR Bryce Oliver
Oliver did not practice this week due to his knee injury, which is keeping him out for a third straight game.
WR James Proche
The Titans elevated Proche from the practice squad, but they appear to not need him going into their game against the Cardinals.
With Oliver and Proche out, the Titans are sticking with Calvin Ridley, Elic Ayomanor, Chimere Dike, Tyler Lockett and Van Jefferson as their receivers for the game.
