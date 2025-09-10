Titans' Cam Ward Has Clear Week 2 Goal

All Titans

Cam Ward is hoping to get the Tennessee Titans in the end zone in Week 2.

Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward before the game at Empower Field at Mile High.
Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward before the game at Empower Field at Mile High. / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward is fresh off his official NFL debut, but he still has a major accomplishment that he has yet to achieve.

Ward did not score a touchdown during the preseason and that drought continued in Week 1 against the Denver Broncos, where the Titans scored four field goals. Ward hopes the Titans can change that in Week 2 against the Los Angeles Rams.

"We didn't score touchdowns. That's really the biggest frustration. Shooting ourselves in the foot. Just staying in long situations which we can't stay with. At the end of the day, the team has got to get better. It's only game one, we've got a long road ahead of us. We've got sixteen more to try and get a win," Ward said postgame.

The Titans have the ability to find the end zone, but they have yet to show it so far. It may take some time, but that will be a big emphasis in their preparation for the upcoming week.

"We didn't score a touchdown today so, I mean, all the ways up. So, try to score a touchdown next week. Try to score a couple of them next week," Ward said.

"So, we just got to keep on grinding. Keep leaning on each other, continue to just get in and out of the huddle. I think as the game went on, we got better at it, getting out of the huddle. Not letting the crowd be a factor. It's our first game together. We get a lot more opportunities to practice this week, try to go beat the [Los Angeles] Rams."

The Titans had chances to win their Week 1 contest against the Broncos, but they failed to capitalize on the opportunities they were given. The margin between winning and losing isn't much for Tennessee, but being able to turn field goal chances into touchdowns will be key for the offense moving forward if the unit wants to be viewed as one of the best.

Once they get a few scores, that confidence will carry them throughout the season.

