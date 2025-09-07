Titans vs. Broncos Delayed at Halftime
The Tennessee Titans are heading into the locker room against the Denver Broncos, but they may be staying there for a while.
According to team reporter Jim Wyatt, the Titans vs. Broncos game has been delayed due to lightning.
"Severe lightning activity is present in the area," the jumbotron at Empower Field at Mile High read. "The game has been delayed. Seek shelter in the concourse area."
The Titans and Broncos have to wait at least 30 minutes of no lightning strikes in the area to resume playing, so they will be heading out for the second half a little bit later than anticipated.
The thunderstorm in the area isn't expected to be a lingering one, so the delay should not be a very long one. It's the third time a weather delay has taken place in Week 1 after the Carolina Panthers and Jacksonville Jaguars were suspended for a bit at EverBank Field in the Sunshine State. The Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles also experienced a lightning delay in the third quarter on Thursday Night Football.
The weather delay will give the Titans more time to figure out how to overcome their slight deficit against the Broncos.
The Titans scored a field goal on their opening drive, but the Broncos responded with three points of their own on the ensuing possession.
The Titans forced two turnovers on the Broncos, one being an interception from cornerback Roger McCreary and the other a forced fumble from star defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons. Unfortunately for the Titans, they only managed to score three points out of it.
The Titans were then forced to punt from their own 1-yard line, giving the Broncos a short field to operate with. On the next play, Broncos quarterback Bo Nix threw a 38-yard touchdown to wide receiver Courtland Sutton to take their first lead of the game.
The Titans cut that deficit with Dike's long 71-yard return, which led to Joey Slye's third field goal of the first half.
If the Titans win, rookie Cam Ward will become just the second first-year quarterback since 2020 to win their NFL debut, so Tennessee would love to head back home on top.
