Titans QB Has Confidence in New Play-Caller
Among the Tennessee Titans abysmal 0-3 start to the 2025 season, in which only one game has been kept respectably to a single-digit deficit, few positives have been gleaned from the team's underwhelming performance thus far. Especially on the offensive end, where the Titans have only managed a singular 20 point performance, which came at the cost of a 21 point loss.
Even so, rookie quarterback Cam Ward stands out amongst the dark implications of the team's overall struggles. With a steadily climbing completion percentage and only one pick through three weeks, the Titans' first overall pick's play has provided hope for the franchise's future, in spite of their present struggles.
After HC Brian Callahan officially announced a change at play-caller this week, giving up the duties himself in favor of experienced QBs coach Bo Hardegree, the Tennessee offense exhibits a new sense of hope for potential rebirth, and Cam Ward himself is excited for the switch-up.
"I think it's going to be great," Ward said, ahead of the Titans' road matchup with the Houston Texans this weekend. "He understands the offense as a whole, he understands where my head is at, just what I see on the field. He has experience with the Raiders, and he has been around some great quarterbacks."
Before joining the Titans in 2024, along with Callahan and the rest of his new staff, Hardegree spent two seasons with the Las Vegas Raiders. While most of his tenure came at his current position, the QBs coach, the last time games of his tenure out west were in the role of interim offensive coordinator, calling plays and commanding the scoring unit.
Having not only spent so much time already with young quarterbacks, but calling plays for half a season to boot, Hardegree appears to be a perfect replacement for a Titans team looking for a fresh take on the offense.
"He's one of the first ones who hit me up in the pre-draft process," Ward continued, expounding on his relationship with the QBs coach. "I talked to him, a lot of phone calls, a lot of installs with Bo throughout the pre-draft process, so I have a great relationship with him. I meet with him every day. He just knows where my mind is and how I feel space on the field. I just think he's going to be a good addition for us."
With the bar already resting on rock bottom, any positive progress from the offense given Hardegree's takeover would work wonders for his reputation in and around the franchise. Houston, also 0-3, may present the perfect opportunity for Ward and his group to finally get going.
