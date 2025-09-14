Titans HC Provides Update on L'Jarius Sneed
This year's Tennessee Titans team is perhaps the youngest, most updated version of the group across the board since the team started rebuilding after the Ryan Tannehill run. While that's a positive break for a team that has long needed a facelift, a steely veteran presence is needed for any well-rounded roster.
At corner, L'Jarius Sneed plays a pivotal part in faciliating that for Tennessee's defense. Unfortunately, he couldn't quite be an on-field leader for the team in their opening week matchup against Denver due to his gradual recovery from a knee procedure in May. He played a limited 21 snaps in last week's loss.
Following Friday's team practice in the leadup to this Sunday's home-opener against the Los Angeles Rams, HC Brian Callahan reported that Sneed's volume already increased in practice between this week and the last, marking a potential uptick in snaps versus the Rams.
Sneed was technically listed as limited in Friday's activities, but he remains without a designation of any kind for this week's game. He spoke with media after the session, providing an update straight from the Titan's mouth, saying, "Everything is going the way it is supposed to go... I'm feeling good, and just taking it day by day."
"I'm feeling pretty good," he concluded.
Sneed noted this all in spite of his schedule supposedly not changing; the team is taking his recovery carefully and, as he specific, on a "day by day" basis. Even given his absence, Tennessee still managed a lot of disruption on Sneed's defensive side of the ball. Against the Broncos, the secondary picked Bo Nix on two occasions, holding Denver to 20 points and giving Cam Ward's budding offense numerous opportunities to make a difference and capitalize.
While that ultimately didn't happen, the protective output painted a seriously promising picture for a team that is far removed from full strength in that regard. Given the looming full return of Sneed, as well as the eventual reimplementation of safety Kevin Winston Jr., the Titans have plenty of reason to be excited about their defensive potential.
Sunday's bout with Los Angeles, led by longtime star quarterback Matt Stafford and highlighted by numerous complimentary pieces on offense, represents the perfect follow-up test.
