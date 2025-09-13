Titans' Cam Ward Could Join Exclusive Club in Week 2
The Tennessee Titans host the Los Angeles Rams this Sunday for their 2025 home opener. The Titans are coming off a 20-12 loss to the Denver Broncos and are looking to get their first win of the season.
If Titans first overall pick Cam Ward is able to lead them to victory on Saturday, he will join an exclusive club. Only six quarterbacks who were selected first overall have won the first home game of their career, and Ward could become the seventh.
Jim Plunkett, the first overall pick by the New England Patriots in 1971, was the first quarterback to ever achieve this feat. Nobody else would do it for another 30 years, until Michael Vick led the Atlanta Falcons to a 24-16 victory over the Panthers in their home opener. In the following season, David Carr was able to lead the Houston Texans to a season-opening victory over the Dallas Cowboys at NRG Stadium - it was one of four wins the Texans would have that season.
After back-to-back seasons of a first overall pick winning their home opener, nobody would do it again until Andrew Luck in 2012, who helped the Indianapolis Colts take down the Minnesota Vikings in Week 2 before eventually making it to the playoffs. The next quarterback to join the list was Baker Mayfield with the Cleveland Browns in 2016.
The most recent quarterback to accomplish this feat was 2024 first overall pick Caleb Williams, who, coincidentally, beat the Titans on opening weekend. Now, Cam Ward will have his shot at adding his name to the list.
It won't be easy for the rookie out of Miami, though. The Titans' offense struggled against the Broncos, mostly because of their inability to block Denver's front seven. The Rams don't have as good a pass rush as the Broncos, but the Titans will be without starting right tackle J.C. Latham, and their starting left tackle, Dan Moore Jr., had some major issues in week one.
If Ward wants to join this list, it's going to take a mighty effort from him and the rest of the offense. They have to get in the end zone this week if they want to win, but the Rams' defense poses a stiff test.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!