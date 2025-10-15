Titans GM Promises Change for Cam Ward
It's easy to get caught up in the potentialities of the Tennessee Titans newly-onset franchise override, given the sure-to-be futuristic implications of the team's incoming head coaching choice after the firing of second-year leader Brian Callahan.
But the team as Callahan had originally intended and put together, as they currently exist, still has a lot of football left to play. Even given their scathing 1-5 record on the season thus far, part of planning for the long-term is investing in what you have now, and Titans general manager Mike Borgonzi is wasting no time in working to improve during the coaching turnover.
Addressing the media as a result of parting ways with the aforementioned Callahan, Borgonzi expounded on the decision to do so, saying, "We are looking for growth right now, and we did not see that at this point. But he's an excellent coach, person, and I wish him the best moving forward."
In addition to naming Mike McCoy, a longtime NFL coach and most recently a senior offensive assistant for Tennessee who Borgonzi has "full confidence in... that he is going to be able to steer the ship here," the GM expressed a specific goal to make changes to benefit both Cam Ward and the Titans' struggling offensive unit as a whole.
In their lone win this season over the Arizona Cardinals on the road, Ward and Tennessee only managed to chalk up 22 points, with a crucial touchdown coming in the form of a fumble by a Cardinals defender after he picked Ward off.
"Fluke" may not be the correct term, but Tennessee's lone win being largely due to a defensive mishap following their own mistake is a perfect microchasm of the offensive unit's inability to consistently score.
More recently, the Titans fell in Las Vegas to the Raiders in an underwhelming 20-10 defeat. Tennessee managed only one touchdown, which was, naturally, underscored by a turnover to even the scale. It was this failure, following by Callahan's scathing examination of Cam Ward's recent play, that seemed to cause the fire under his seat to finally overwhelm it.
Ward and his playmakers have both struggled to produce, without a doubt and especially as of late. But, if you're a franchise making bets one way or the other, you always take your young talent (and the players you're paying) over a head coach who appears ready to throw them under the bus.
Say what you will about Borgonzi, but his adherence to that ideal shines a faint positive light on the Titans' bleak outlook.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!