Titans' Cam Ward Praises Broncos Defense
The Tennessee Titans are getting ready for their season opener against the Denver Broncos, which will mark the debut of No. 1 overall pick Cam Ward.
Ward has a difficult assignment for his debut in the Broncos on the road, who boast one of the better defenses in the NFL.
"They are very sound," Ward said via team reporter Jim Wyatt.
"They are not going to beat themselves, have a very good defense. They do a lot of different things up front and coverage wise that you have to be ready for. At the end of the day we have to make plays in the running game, and I have to put the ball on our playmakers' hands and let those guys make plays for us."
Ward is hoping to get his feet under him for his debut, which will help give him some momentum to go into the rest of the season. He is the only rookie starting quarterback in the league, which could add to some of the pressure he may be facing.
While Ward is the lone rookie starting quarterback, he is trying to keep things simple going into his debut.
"Last year we were the worst team in the league, and this year we are trying to flip that around. My goal is to win games, and I think winning takes care of everything," Ward said via Wyatt.
In order to win the game against the Broncos, Ward will have to play like a veteran instead of a rookie making his NFL debut. He will need to find a way to navigate around reigning Defensive Player of the Year Pat Surtain II and All-Pro pass rushers Nik Bonitto and Zach Allen.
It will be a difficult challenge for Ward, but he's embracing the adversity and the opportunity to make a statement in his NFL debut. If Ward and the Titans are able to pull out a win, people may begin to take them seriously in the NFL.
Kickoff between the Titans and Broncos is set for Sunday at 3:05 p.m. CT.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!