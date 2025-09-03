One Important Factor in Titans' Preparation for Broncos
The Tennessee Titans are getting ready to face off against the Denver Broncos in their season opener.
The game will mark the professional debut of No. 1 overall pick Cam Ward, the only rookie quarterback starting in the NFL in Week 1. Things won't be easy for Ward as they face off against the Broncos on the road, but Titans head coach Brian Callahan is making sure he's ready for the tough crowd inside Empower Field at Mile High.
“Well, just like any young quarterback, you want to do things that they’re comfortable with and you want play fast,” Callahan said via A to Z Sports insider Buck Reising.
“You try not to reinvent the wheel getting ready for Week 1, or any game for that matter. But certainly in Week 1, you try to do all the things you bank reps on in practices and meetings. So there’s not a lot of newness. So we can go play confident and play fast that’s the idea, especially when you’ve got a young quarterback.
"There’s going to be plenty of things that he’s going to see that maybe he hasn’t seen, and he’s got to manage those things from a defensive structure perspective. But at the end of the day, try to put him in position to play as fast as possible and as confident as possible on the road.”
Ward is no stranger to tough road games. He started across five years of college football with Incarnate Word, Washington State and Miami, so he isn't a stranger to the big moments.
However, the NFL is a different beast, so the Titans are getting Ward prepared in practice to be ready on the road.
"It’s usually the third downs and the low red zone where it really amps up. But got to be on top of the silent cadence. Got to be on top of our operation. Make sure we’re not putting ourselves in down-and-distances because of some false starts or miscommunication. So we got to on top those things. And really, you just emphasize it, and he’s going to figure it out as he goes," Callahan said via Reising.
The Titans and Broncos are scheduled to kick off on Sunday at 3:05 p.m. CT. The game can be watched on CBS or streamed on Paramount+.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!