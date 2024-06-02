Titan Cap Space Update: Post June 1 Numbers
The Tennessee Titans have done a lot of spending this offseason, but they have the opportunity to do a little more in the weeks leading up to training camp in late July.
With all of the post-June 1 releases figured into the cap space, the Titans have $19.9 million to operate with.
Only the New England Patriots ($38.9 million), Washington Commanders ($34.5 million), Jacksonville Jaguars ($30.8 million), Detroit Lions ($28.4 million), Philadelphia Eagles ($23.2 million) and Indianapolis Colts ($22.6 million) have more cap space.
The Titans doled out a lot of money to L'Jarius Sneed (four years, $74.6 million) and Calvin Ridley (four years, $92 million), but the contracts don't kick into major cap hits until next season. Sneed is making just under $10 million this year, but that number jumps up to $24 million in 2025. For Ridley, he's at $10 million now, but that will spike to $28 million next year.
The Titans likely will be one of the smallest payrolls in the NFL this season, but that may not be the case next season, especially if the team performs well in 2024. They can continue to spend if the team moves in the right direction, but this roster has to prove they are worth rolling out the money for.
