Titans Star Gives Advice to Top Recruits
Veteran wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins is entering his 12th NFL season and second with the Tennessee Titans, so he's seen a thing or two in his journey through the pros.
Despite playing into his 30's, Hopkins remains one of the top receivers in the league, coming off another 1,000-yard season with the Titans last year.
With a proven track record in the NFL, Hopkins is qualified to advise younger players, which he did at the On3 Elite Series in a chat with some of the top college football recruits in the nation.
"Whatever you do - do not try to compete with someone in the locker room or someone you look at that's got the biggest chain. Because that's gonna be your biggest downfall," Hopkins said.
Hopkins has played with some of the best to ever do it, including his teammate with the Houston Texans, Andre Johnson.
Johnson, a one-time Titan, is being inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame this summer in Canton, Ohio, and that's someone who helped Hopkins blaze his trail in the NFL.
"Andre Johnson did a great job of mentoring me, so it's only right that I do the same for those young guys and help them become whatever they want in the NFL," Hopkins said via ESPN in 2018.
Now, Hopkins is paying it forward in hopes of improving not just the Titans, but the quality around the NFL for years to come.
