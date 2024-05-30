Titans Duo Named One of NFL's Best
The Tennessee Titans upgraded their secondary this offseason, and now the unit is seen as one of the league's best.
Bleacher Report ranked the top 10 cornerback duos in the league, and while they came up short on the list, the Titans' pairing of L'Jarius Sneed and Roger McCreary ended up as honorable mentions.
"The Tennessee Titans acquired L'Jarius Sneed from the Kansas City Chiefs and signed him to a four-year, $76.4 million contract. He's coming off his best season, logging 14 pass breakups and two interceptions without giving up a touchdown," Bleacher Report writes. "Keep your eyes on third-year cornerback Roger McCreary, who has inside-outside versatility. He's a budding primary slot defender who didn't allow a touchdown in 2023."
Trading for Sneed was one of the biggest moves in the NFL offseason, but it may have been overshadowed by what the Titans did on the offensive side of the ball, signing Calvin Ridley and Tony Pollard.
The move should have a significant impact as the Titans look to compete against the top receivers in the AFC South. Sneed will also have a potential rising star in McCreary, who looks to build on his successful 2023 campaign.
If neither of those players gives up a touchdown again in 2024, the Titans may be on pace to return to the postseason.
