Titans LB Could Be Diamond in Rough
The Tennessee Titans made a lot of big moves this offseason. Bringing in big names like Calvin Ridley, Tony Pollard, and Jamal Adams while also getting one of the top-rated tackles in the draft J.C. Latham, so it’s understandable not to have the later-round selections for the Titans at the top of mind.
Pro Football Focus made a list of day-3 draft picks who could earn a starting spot with their team and Titans rookie linebacker Cedric Gray made the list.
Gray was the fourth-round selection for the Titans in this past year's draft and he has a chance to make an immediate impact. The North Carolina linebacker was a three-year starter with exceptional coverage ability which is a needed skill for the current linebacker core.
Kenneth Murray is currently slotted as the starting inside linebacker for the Titans and he has never been able to put his size and athleticism together. Murray has a nose for the football and can make plays when asked to go downhill but has never been a very good pass defender.
“Cedric Gray was a three-year starter for North Carolina's defense with plenty of experience (2,541 total snaps in three years). His PFF grades in his first season weren’t great, but he earned 82.2 and 74.0 marks in 2022 and 2023, respectively. He also earned coverage grades above 70.0 in each of his three seasons.”
The Titans have not had a pass defense that has ranked in the top 15 since the 2018 season. With a division filled with promising quarterbacks like C.J. Stroud, Trevor Lawrence, and Anthony Richardson while having talented wide receivers, guys who can stick to a man will be crucial.
Gray was taken in the fourth round for a reason though. He is undersized for a linebacker listed at just 234 pounds and can struggle to get off blocks in the run game, but his skill set in the passing game is unique for the current Titans linebacking group and could be in store for seemingly a lot of snaps this year.
