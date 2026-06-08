Where Every Titans Draft Pick Stands on the Depth Chart Heading into Minicamp

The Tennessee Titans have quite the interesting rookie class heading into the 2026 season. The team moved around during the draft and seemingly landed several players they think can start immediately.

It's been a busy few months for those rookies. They had rookie minicamp shortly after being drafted and for the last month, they've been participating in OTAs. The team still has a few more OTAs to go, and mandatory minicamp is next week. The team will get a break after that until training camp starts in late July.

As we near the end of OTAs, let's go ahead and see where we think each rookie is at on the depth chart.

Carnell Tate

Tennessee Titans Carnell Tate (14) makes a catch to help warm up quarterbacks, including Tennessee Titans Derek Robertson (8) during the Titans Rookie Camp Day 2 at Vanderbilt Health Football Center in Nashville, Tenn., Saturday, May 2, 2026. | DENNY SIMMONS / THE TENNESSEAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Carnell Tate is pretty clearly a starting wide receiver already. The rookie and veteran addition Wan'Dale Robinson have both done a ton of work with the first-team offense and they've made the most plays so far.

Tate has been incredible and, even though it's early, looks like a legitimate WR1. I don't think there's any scenario where Tate isn't a starter as a rookie. If I had to guess today, either Robinson or Tate will end up leading the team in yards this year.

Keldric Faulk

Tennessee Titans first round draft pick edge Keldric Faulk, 31st pick overall, stands for portraits at Vanderbilt Health Football Center Friday, April 24, 2026. | DENNY SIMMONS / THE TENNESSEAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Keldric Faulk was the Titans' other first-round selection in 2026. The team traded up to land him, so obviously, they like his game. Robert Saleh has been complimentary of Faulk this offseason, but he's been even more complimentary of fellow edge rusher Femi Oladejo.

As of now, I think Oladejo and Faulk are 1A and 1B. The draft picks haven't done a ton of work this offseason and Faulk will be one of the youngest players in the league in 2026. He'll see plenty of snaps, but I'm not confident right now that he's listed as a starter.

Anthony Hill Jr.

Tennessee Titans second round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft linebacker Anthony Hill Jr. (53) speaks to the media after the Titans Rookie Camp Day 1 at Vanderbilt Health Football Center in Nashville, Tenn., Friday, May 1, 2026. | DENNY SIMMONS / THE TENNESSEAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Anthony Hill Jr. is locked in one of the toughest position battles on the team this summer. The Texas product was drafted in the second round, and he will battle veteran Cody Barton for the starting linebacker spot next to Cedric Gray.

The Titans' base defense isn't going to feature three off-ball linebackers on the field very often. As of right now, I do think Hill ahead of Barton slightly. Barton didn't have a great 2025 season, and Hill has made some plays in OTAs, including an interception.

Fernando Carmona

Speaking of position battles, fifth-round pick Fernando Carmona is locked in one of his own. The offensive lineman has a chance to compete for the starting right guard spot or the starting center job. Right now, veteran Austin Schlottmann is the leader for the center spot, and I think second-year Jackson Slater is in the lead at right guard.

Offensive linemen can't do much to stand out during OTAs, so we'll know more in a few weeks. For now, I think Carmona is in line to be a primary backup on the interior.

Nicholas Singleton

Nov 15, 2025; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions running back Nicholas Singleton (10) runs for a first down in the second quarter against the Michigan State Spartans at Spartan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brendan Mullin-Imagn Images | Brendan Mullin-Imagn Images

Nicholas Singleton is an interesting player to keep an eye on over the next couple months. Right now, Singleton is clearly behind Tony Pollard and Tyjae Spears, but that may not stay the case by the time Week 1 rolls around.

Singleton had an offseason injury that hampered him, but he's been getting work in on the side at OTAs. We haven't gotten to see a ton from the rookie, but he definitely has the talent to factor in. Barring an incredible preseason, he likely starts out as RB3.

Jackie Marshall

Jackie Marshall is a talented player on the interior defensive line. Marshall has a relentless motor and is versatile enough to play at multiple spots along the line. Unfortunately for the rookie, though, the defensive line is the deepest room on the Titans.

The starters will be Jeffery Simmons and John Franklin-Myers, and Solomon Thomas and Jordan Elliott will be heavily factored in as well. This puts Jackie Marshall as DT4 or DT5 at best. He'll make the team, but there likely won't be many snaps available in 2026.

Pat Coogan

Tennessee Titans first round pick defensive end Keldric Faulk (15) (31st overall) goes through stretching drills with sixth round pick center Pat Coogan (79) during the Titans Rookie Camp Day 1 at Vanderbilt Health Football Center in Nashville, Tenn., Friday, May 1, 2026. | DENNY SIMMONS / THE TENNESSEAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Like Carmona, Pat Coogan is competing for a starting spot on the interior of the offensive line. Coogan was extremely productive in college and it's a bit surprising he fell to the sixth round. Like I said above, Schlottmann is the favorite to win the starting job right now, but that doesn't mean Coogan should be counted out.

At worst, Coogan will start out as the backup center. If Schlottmann struggles, Coogan will be inserted, or he could also get time at guard. He will make the team.

Jaren Kanak

Jaren Kanak has a wide variety of outcomes this summer. We know that Gunnar Helm and Daniel Bellinger are TE1 and TE2, respectively, but TE3 is up for grabs. Can Kanak impress more than Kylen Granson and David Martin-Robinson this summer? If so, he'll make the team.

I'm interested to see if Kanak can contribute on special teams. As a former linebacker, he knows how to tackle, and he has good speed and hands. I think he's versatile enough to make the team, I just don't know yet how he will be utilized as a rookie.