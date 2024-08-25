Titans LB Leaves Game With Injury
The Tennessee Titans knew they were taking a risk by playing their starters in the preseason finale against the New Orleans Saints, and now their worst fears have been realized.
Titans linebacker Chance Campbell needed help from trainers on the sidelines in his exit against the Saints in the second quarter.
Campbell joined defensive back Elijah Molden among the Titans injured in the first half of Sunday's contest, which has Tennessee up 13-10 at halftime.
Campbell, 24, was a sixth-round pick out of Ole Miss by the Titans in the 2022 NFL Draft. And unfortunately for him, he is no stranger to the injury bug. He was placed on injured reserve early in his rookie year and didn't make his debut until last season. He played in just four games before he was cut and then re-signed with the practice squad. The Titans tried getting him to come back but he suffered an injury that placed him on injured reserve for a second straight season.
The Titans have needed some reinforcements from the linebacker corps after Azeez Al-Shaair left for the Houston Texans in free agency, and he has been a potential solution for that. In his preseason debut two weeks ago against the San Francisco 49ers, Campbell recorded a game-high nine tackles and a sack that made him look like he belonged on the field.
The need for Campbell has intensified with the loss of teammate Garret Wallow, who was placed on injured reserve earlier in training camp.
There's hope that Campbell's injury isn't serious, but the Titans might have to envision life without him for a bit as they enter the last two weeks before the regular season begins on Sept. 8 against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.
