Titans Weapon in Obvious Danger After Intriguing Draft Pick
The Tennessee Titans devoted most of their time to addressing their offense in the NFL Draft, which does not come as much of a shock given how much the offense labored in 2024.
Not only did the Titans select Cam Ward with the first overall pick, but they made sure to land numerous weapons for him at various positions. That includes Texas Longhorns tight end Gunnar Helm, who Tennessee selected in the fourth round.
Helm was a compelling draft pick to say the least, as he hauled in 60 receptions for 786 yards and seven touchdowns his past season. He may very well have been one of the most underrated playmakers in this draft class.
The Titans' decision to nab Helm on Day 3 also means that fellow tight end Chigoziem Okonkwo could be in some danger heading into 2025.
Tennessee took Okonkwo in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft, and thanks to his freakish athleticism, there were heavy expectations for the University of Maryland product.
Okonkwo certainly showed some flashes during his rookie campaign, catching 32 passes for 450 yards and three touchdowns, but since this, his development has stagnated. As a matter of fact, in 2024, he snared 52 balls for 479 yards and a couple of scores.
So, what exactly has happened to Okonkwo? Is it directly correlated with the Titans' struggles at the quarterback position? Or is he simply not materializing?
Well, Tennessee opting to snatch Helm is an indication that the team may not be entirely confident in Okonkwo heading into 2025. Remember: Josh Whyle began emerging as a target last season, so it stands to reason that the Titans could ultimately squeeze Okonkwo out depending on how things unfold going into training camp.
Okonkwo is still just 25 years old, so he could also represent a potential trade candidate in the coming months, and he would certainly have some value.
Maybe Tennessee is considering making sweeping changes as the Ward era begins.
