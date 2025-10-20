Titans Rookie Reacts to First Career Touchdown
Tennessee Titans rookie wide receiver Chimere Dike is on the board after scoring his first career touchdown against the New England Patriots in the team's Week 7 loss.
Dike, a fourth-round pick out of Florida, caught four passes for 70 yards in the first quarter, including a 38-yard touchdown from No. 1 overall pick Cam Ward to get the offense going early.
"We had a good week of preparation and I think offensively we were able to do some really good things in the first half," Dike said postgame. "... Cam (Ward) obviously threw a great ball, and it was nice to get in the end zone."
Dike's Hard Work Paying Off
The Titans have been working on that particular play for several weeks, but they were finally able to run it in the first quarter against the Patriots. The play worked to perfection, getting the touchdown they wanted.
"I was ready for that play. We had that play on the sheet for about three, four weeks. So whenever he called it, I got to smiling in the huddle," Ward said postgame.
"Almost checked out of the play, but we reloaded. And then, that's Chim (Dike) really making the play. The O-line did an unbelievable job just getting everybody out of the way. Gunnar (Helm) sealed it with the pin block, and Chim made the play. So, I got to continue to put the ball in his hands, let him make plays, because when he touches the ball, he's dangerous."
Ward and Dike have been working all offseason, but the two have recently found another gear in their chemistry with one another. That has opened things up for the Titans offense, especially with Calvin Ridley on the sidelines with an injury.
"Me and Chim (Dike), we just see it the same way, from how he sees the field to how I see the field, it's the same way," Ward said.
"I think that's something that me and him continue to create that relationship just on the field. I think he had an unbelievable day, not only in the return game, but especially at receiver. I think the more reps me and Chim get together, the better we're going to be, but this is only the start."
Dike continues to lead the NFL in all-purpose yards, which is a sign that he is making a big impact for the Titans in multiple facets of the game on the field.
Now that he is making more noise as a receiver, the Titans will likely call more plays for him as the season progresses.
