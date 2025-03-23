Titans Could End Long NFL Draft Drought
The Tennessee Titans have a chance to end a long drought when they make the No. 1 overall selection in the 2025 NFL Draft this April.
If the Titans select a quarterback, it would be the first time the franchise has drafted a signal-caller in 10 years. Tennessee selected Marcus Mariota with the second overall pick in the 2015 NFL Draft.
The only teams that have gone longer without selecting a quarterback in the first round are the Seattle Seahawks, Detroit Lions, Las Vegas Raiders, New Orleans Saints and Dallas Cowboys.
Earlier this offseason, new Titans general manager Mike Borgonzi praised Ward for the ways he's risen up from unknown beginnings.
"Ward's got that grit and determination to prove other people wrong where he wasn't highly recruited and had to go to Incarnate Word, go to Washington State and then every place he was at Miami, he performed at a high level," Borgonzi said during the combine.
As the draft has gotten closer, the buzz surrounding Ward as the top pick continues to grow. ESPN insider Jeremy Fowler said on The Rich Eisen Show that Ward has impressed, but the Titans still aren't yet set on their decision with the top overall pick.
"The sentiment league-wide seems to be that Cam Ward would be the guy," Fowler said. "Now, I'm told the Titans have not made a firm determination yet. ... but I do know that Cam Ward's interviews with the Titans went well, that people there felt like he explained his mistakes really well. He came across as coachable, like when he answered about why he made a play that didn't work out or an interception or a fumble like he had really clean good explanations about it that you can coach around."
The Titans will have to make their decision soon, as the 2025 NFL Draft is set to begin on Thursday, April 24 in Green Bay, Wis.
