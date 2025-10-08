Titans Clutch Play Can Build Confidence
The Tennessee Titans are still excited after their big Week 5 win against the Arizona Cardinals, which saw them post 16 fourth-quarter points to claim victory.
Titans quarterback Cam Ward spoke about how important of a win it was for the team and the necessity of showing up when it matters most.
"Good. I think our defense played well all day, especially in crunch time getting us the stops that we needed for us to eventually win the game. We were put in one of the best situations. We had the timeout, all we needed was a field goal. We came together as an offense. I think the O-line had a good day. They pushed us to win that game," Ward said.
The Titans were down 21-6 at halftime, but they didn't allow a single point in the second half, which also contributed heavily to a victory. Ward mentioned how important it was to bounce back after a poor first half.
"It's really not that big to me, honestly. I played well previously in my career. I just have to be consistent at it. I think the second half I really saw the field better in terms of getting the ball out (and) letting my guys make plays. I think (TE) Chig (Okonkwo) and (TE) Gunnar (Helm) did that as well as the receiving core," Ward said.
Now that the Titans have strung together enough positive plays to piece together a victory, the team finds itself in a position to do so again in Week 6 against the Las Vegas Raiders, another struggling team that hasn't won since Week 1.
The Titans will look to build upon the Cardinals game in order to return to the win column against the Raiders.
"I think it just meant something to everybody for us to finally get a win, finally know what it feels like. But we all know, we got a new team that we play next week. We play a very talented Raiders team. We just have to try to go in their place and win," Ward said.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!