Titans Coach Sounds Off on QB Will Levis
The Tennessee Titans are hoping that second-year quarterback Will Levis will continue to blossom now that he has an offensive-minded coach in Brian Callahan.
After serving as the Cincinnati Bengals offensive coordinator for the first part of Joe Burrow's career, Callahan has the track record of how to develop a quarterback, and he has nothing but good things to say about Levis so far.
"He's been great," Callahan said. "Really, really happy with the work that he's put in, what he's learned. There's a lot of information coming at him. A lot of technical things, a lot of mental things, a lot of physical things as far as fundamentals, techniques, how we teach, what we teach. He's attacked it with really awesome enthusiasm. ... I think he's really gotten better in a short amount of time because of the way he approaches his job, and that's all you can ask for at this point in the year."
Levis has an entirely new offense to learn and new personnel to work with. Derrick Henry left the team after eight seasons to join the Baltimore Ravens, and former Dallas Cowboys running back Tony Pollard is in his place. The team also added Calvin Ridley and Tyler Boyd, giving Levis two proven receivers to work with.
It's almost as if Levis is undergoing a second rookie season, but the work he put in last year won't go unnoticed. Now, it's officially the Levis era and the Titans have him in position to succeed with his new head coach right behind him each step of the way.
Make sure you bookmark All Titans for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!