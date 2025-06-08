All Titans

Former Titans Top Pick Arrested

The Tennessee Titans have seen one of their former players arrested many times before, and his record continues.

Jeremy Brener

Tennessee Titans kick off returner Pacman Jones stiff-arms New Orleans Saints kicker Steve Weatherford.
Tennessee Titans kick off returner Pacman Jones stiff-arms New Orleans Saints kicker Steve Weatherford. / John David Mercer-Imagn Images
In this story:

A former member of the Tennessee Titans is in trouble with the law once again.

Adam "Pacman" Jones, the team's first-round pick 20 years ago in 2005, was arrested early Saturday morning on charges of alcohol intoxication in a public place, disorderly conduct, and assault of a police officer or a probation officer, according to a report from ESPN that cited court records.

Jones holds the unfortunate distinction of being the player arrested more times than anyone in the NFL in the 21st century. After playing two seasons for the Titans in 2005 and 2006, Jones was suspended for the entire 2007 campaign for conduct detrimental to the league. Tennessee ultimately traded him ahead of the 2008 season to the Dallas Cowboys.

Jones was released by the Cowboys after just one year and was out of the NFL in 2009. The Cincinnati Bengals picked him up in 2010, where he played until 2017.

Jones' final season in the NFL came with the Denver Broncos in 2018, where he played seven games for the team. Since his retirement, Jones has been arrested five times, including once in each of the last three years for alcohol-related crimes.

Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several On SI sites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid and resides in Central Florida. He graduated from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/News