Former Titans Top Pick Arrested
A former member of the Tennessee Titans is in trouble with the law once again.
Adam "Pacman" Jones, the team's first-round pick 20 years ago in 2005, was arrested early Saturday morning on charges of alcohol intoxication in a public place, disorderly conduct, and assault of a police officer or a probation officer, according to a report from ESPN that cited court records.
Jones holds the unfortunate distinction of being the player arrested more times than anyone in the NFL in the 21st century. After playing two seasons for the Titans in 2005 and 2006, Jones was suspended for the entire 2007 campaign for conduct detrimental to the league. Tennessee ultimately traded him ahead of the 2008 season to the Dallas Cowboys.
Jones was released by the Cowboys after just one year and was out of the NFL in 2009. The Cincinnati Bengals picked him up in 2010, where he played until 2017.
Jones' final season in the NFL came with the Denver Broncos in 2018, where he played seven games for the team. Since his retirement, Jones has been arrested five times, including once in each of the last three years for alcohol-related crimes.
