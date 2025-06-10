Titans' Cam Ward Can Take Major Step at Minicamp
The Tennessee Titans are hosting their annual mandatory minicamp, and it's the first for rookie quarterback Cam Ward.
Ward is less than two months removed from being named the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft by the Titans, who hope to make him their franchise quarterback in the not-too-distant future.
Minicamp will provide a big opportunity for Ward to prove that he is ready for the role.
"Because of an array of storylines like the Jaguars trading up to No. 2 for Travis Hunter and the fall of Shedeur Sanders, Cam Ward has flown under the radar, despite being the No. 1 overall pick," CBS Sports contributor Tyler Sullivan wrote.
"While he's yet to officially be named Tennessee's Week 1 starter, it's widely assumed Ward will be under center when the Titans open up the season against the Broncos in Denver. Still, it would be nice to see Ward put together a strong showing at minicamp to further put a stamp on his status at QB1."
Ward has been splitting first-team reps with incumbent starter Will Levis throughout OTAs, and the Titans have been impressed with how their third-year pro has looked so far. That doesn't mean Ward is out of the running to be the starter, but he will have to put together a strong performance himself to earn the starting job and take it away from Levis.
The Titans don't want Ward to feel entitled as the top pick, and that's why Levis has gotten a decent amount of reps on his own. Ultimately, Ward will become the starter, but he has to show the Titans that he is ready independent of anything he did in college.
Tennessee's minicamp is a great chance for Ward to stake his claim as the team's quarterback moving forward.
