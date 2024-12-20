Titans Connected as Top Fit for Former Pro Bowl QB
The Tennessee Titans are a team that is expected to look into adding a quarterback during the upcoming NFL offseason.
Will Levis has done nothing to prove that he can be a franchise caliber quarterback. Mason Rudolph isn't a guy that the Titans should feel comfortable with heading into next season as the starter either.
Tennessee will need to make a move under center. Whether they sign a quarterback, trade for one, or draft one, something has to change.
With that being said, a new option has come up as a potential target for the Titans. That option is none other than Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins.
Cousins was benched ahead of Week 16 NFL action. He might not end up starting again for the Falcons. They very well might make him available for trade or even release him this offseason.
Tyler Brooke of The 33rd Team believes that Tennessee will be a top potential fit for Cousins in the offseason.
"Cousins could come in on a short-term deal to settle things down a bit in Tennessee. A veteran with a resume that includes four Pro Bowls could be a calming presence for the rest of the offense and allow the front office to evaluate their roster more easily before making any decisions on a full-on rebuild," Brooke wrote.
"Instead of hitting the reset button in 2025, the Titans could sign a stop-gap veteran like Cousins to see what they have before going after a quarterback in the 2026 draft."
Honestly, this could end up being the best approach for the Titans. Cousins could be a solid starter for the next year or two and the franchise could find their new franchise quarterback either in the 2025 or 2026 draft.
Letting a young quarterback learn behind Cousins would not be a bad idea for a year or two.
During the 2024 NFL season with Atlanta, Cousins has played in 14 games. He has completed 66.9 percent of his pass attempts for 3,508 yards, 18 touchdowns, and 16 interceptions.
Obviously, the interception numbers are what ended up getting him benched. Despite that concern, Cousins has played a career full of seasons where he took care of the football at a high level.
All of that being said, this is definitely an option worth keeping a very close eye on for Tennessee during the offseason.
