Titans' Brian Callahan Goes Off on Reporter for 'Soft' Accusations
The Tennessee Titans are just 3-11 heading into Week 16 of the 2024 NFL season. To say that the season has been a disappointment would be an understatment.
For new head coach Brian Callahan and the team, there is a lot of work to be done. They clearly are nowhere near being a serious contender.
Due to the way the team has played, fans and the media have grown frustrated. That has led to some questions about the Titans' effort and how badly they want to win.
During his press conference on Wednesday, Callahan was questioned about the team's effort and competitiveness. He did not take kindly to that question.
Callahan fired back and attacked back at the media for their insinuation about the team.
"You really want to get me going today?," Callahan said. "Yeah, I think, to be honest with you, I think it's complete and total bulls**t, if you want my honest opinion. These guys are tough f***ers, man. They go after it every day. They play hard as hell. At no point have we ever put on tape at any point this season that this is a soft football team. I can't even wrap my mind around how that would even be a conversation."
You can watch the video of Callahan's exchange with the media as well.
No one can blame the media for the question. The team has looked dead in the water this season. Truthfully, there have been very few moments where they looked promising.
With all of the questions facing the team heading into the offseason, these kinds of things have to be brought up.
Is Tennessee actually not motivated to win and compete? Probably not, but the product on the field does not show that.
Hopefully, the Titans are able to put together a strong offseason. They need to figure things out at quarterback and there are many different areas that need to improve. A lot of the heavy lifting will be left to the front office to make roster moves.
All of that being said, something has to change in Tennessee. These questions aren't going to go anywhere anytime soon as long as the team keeps playing the way it has.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!