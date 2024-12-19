Titans' Insider Offers Surprising Will Levis Replacement Option
The Tennessee Titans have benched second-year quarterback Will Levis ahead of Week 16 action. It's a move that all but assures the Titans will be looking for another quarterback during the upcoming NFL offseason.
No, that doesn't mean that the quarterback would be brought in to send Levis packing. Instead, they could opt to keep Levis on the bench and let him develop that way while starting a quarterback ready to win now.
With that in mind, the question becomes, who could Tennessee target to come in as a veteran option and help them win?
Terry McCormick of TitansInsider.com has suggested a very intriguing name. He thinks that the New Orleans Saints' signal caller, Derek Carr, could make sense.
"The 2025 QB option for the Titans that might make the most sense could be Derek Carr, if he is purged in the Saints new regime. He has worked with Brian Callahan before and could be a perfect bridge for a season or two."
Carr has shown flashes throughout his career of being a very good starting quarterback. However, he has also had times where he was a bench candidate himself.
Throughout the 2024 NFL season with the Saints, Carr has played in 10 games. He has completed 67.7 percent of his pass attempts for 2,145 yards, 15 touchdowns, and five interceptions. Back in 2023, he played in 17 games and completed 68.4 percent of his passes for 3,878 yards, 25 touchdowns, and eight interceptions.
Even though Carr has received a lot of criticism throughout his career, there is no question that he would be a better option than what the Titans have had this season under center.
At 33 years old, Tennessee could bring in Carr for a year or two as its starter. Levis could stay on the team and learn behind Carr. Perhaps he could figure things out over the next couple of years and get back to being the team's starter.
Regardless of who the Titans pursue, they have to bring in someone. The way things have gone the last two years simply isn't going to get the job done.
Tennessee wants to compete. They want to be a playoff team. That is not going to happen without a quarterback change beind made.
While Carr may not be the most popular option, he's certainly a name to keep a close eye on during the upcoming NFL offseason.
