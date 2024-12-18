Titans Should Right Mistake, Bring Back Packers' QB
The Tennessee Titans clearly made a major mistake before the start of the 2024 NFL season. After training camp and some preseason action, they opted to trade away quarterback Malik Willis.
Willis was originally drafted by the Titans with the No. 86 overall pick in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft. He was expected to have a shot at being the quarterback of the future for Tennessee.
He was never given a real chance to play and the Titans went out and brought in Will Levis in the 2023 NFL Draft. They simply didn't see Willis being a piece for the future, so they moved him to the Green Bay Packers.
Now, with Levis struggling mightily in his second NFL season, Tennessee should strongly consider bringing Willis back.
Making a move to re-acquire Willis from the Packers would be a wise decision. Unfortunately, being able to convince Green Bay to move him could end up being fairly expensive.
During the 2024 NFL season, Willis ended up making a name for himself. After Jordan Love went down with a knee injury in Week 1, Willis was called upon to be the starter.
He ended up making three starts for Green Bay, leading the team to three wins in his starts. Willis has played in five games, completing 74.4 percent of his pass attempts for 380 yards, three touchdowns, and no interceptions.
In addition to his passing numbers, Willis picked up 137 yards and a touchdown on the ground.
Bringing back Willis would give the Titans options. He would be brought in to compete for the starting job directly with Levis. The best quarterback would win the job and the other would keep pushing the winner for playing time.
There is a legitimate chance that Willis could very well beat out Levis for the starting job if they bring him back. He truly looked like a starting NFL quarterback with the Packers.
Assuming the asking price is fair and Green Bay is actually willing to move on from Willis, Tennessee should look to reunite with him and give him another shot to be the guy.
