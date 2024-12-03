Titans Could Add Big-Name OT in Free Agency
The Tennessee Titans have quite a few areas to improve during the upcoming NFL offseason.
After losing to the Washington Commanders in Week 13, the Titans dropped to 3-9 on the season. They are clearly quite a ways away from being a contender in the AFC again.
Thankfully, they should end up with a high draft pick and they'll have some wiggle room to be a player in free agency. With those assets, Tennessee needs to focus on filling a few specific holes.
One of those areas of need happens to come on the offensive line. Bringing in a right tackle should be a major priority for the Titans during the offseason.
With that being said, there is a new name that has been connected as a player that Tennessee should consider pursuing.
Bleacher Report believes that the Titans should consider pursuing New York Jets' offensive tackle Morgan Moses this offseason.
"Morgan Moses isn't an ideal solution for a young team. He's going to be 34 years old next season and may want to sign with a contender if he doesn't retire. However, he's still playing relatively well and is ranked 45th out of the 76 offensive tackles that PFF has graded this season. By comparison, Nicholas Petit-Frere, the current starter at right tackle, is ranked 72nd. At least Moses would offer a serviceable floor."
Clearly, Moses would be a major upgrade over what Tennessee currently has on the roster. He doesn't have a lot of time left in his career, but he could be a very good short-term upgrade.
Another route that the Titans could choose to take would be targeting offensive line help in the 2025 NFL Draft.
Moses is a name to keep an eye on this offseason. He would not break the bank and could provide a nice lift for the line. It's not a perfect fit, but he is definitely an option they could take a look at.
